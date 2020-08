Doris Nichols Parman, 78, of Lexington, wife of Jim Parman, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

Born March 26, 1942, in Louisville she was the daughter of the late Dr. Edgar William and Serena Bowling Nichols.

She was a former regional director of the Kentucky State Department of Mental Health and was of the Christian faith.