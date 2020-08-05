Patricia Semones

Patricia Diana Semones, 74, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born Feb. 21, 1946, in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Henry Homer and Eva Beulah Thompson Bussell.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School in Lexington, an employee of IBM/Lexmark and was a member of the Baptist faith.