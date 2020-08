Kathryn Ann Jewett, 78, of Harrodsburg, wife of David Stuart Jewett, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home.

Born March 5, 1942, in Ellsworth, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Edith May (Nelson) Jensen.

She was a retired RN at the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland, was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Danville and former member of the St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Harrodsburg.