Judith Sims

Judith Pulliam Sims, 74, widow of Johnnie Hugh Sims, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020, thus completing her earthly course.

Born Jan. 30, 1946, in Harrodsburg. She was the daughter of the late Thomas “Tommy” Byron Pulliam and the late Mary Elizabeth Divine.

Judy was a member of the local Harrodsburg congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses where she faithfully served for over 50 years, joyfully sharing the Bible’s teachings of everlasting life in paradise on earth.

Survivors include: her children, Melinda (Troy) Johnson of Harrodsburg, Joseph Bryant Sims of Mercer County and Jessica (Chris) Adkins of Lexington; Grandchildren Amber Carey and Jacob Sims. Two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Noah Hurst. Sisters, Wilma Darland of Hardinsburg, Ind., Connie (David) Cheak of Harrodsburg, Debra Hurst of Burgin and Barbara (Bobby) Deaton of Mercer County.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Elizabeth Deaton and one sister-in-law, Brenda Sims and a special daughter-in-law, Vanessa Hurst Sims.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Suggested in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 404 Bohon Rd., c/o Ransdell Funeral Chapel or via jw.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.