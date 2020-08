Christine Bailey Roach Trimble, 94, of Harrodsburg, widow of Lloyd Trimble, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home.

Born June 19, 1926, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Bailey and Naomi Christine (Bast) Roach.

She was a graduate of McAfee High School, worked as a seamstress at Cricketeer, retired from Haggin Memorial Hospital as a nursing aid and was a member of the Magnolia Street Christian Church.