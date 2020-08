Cathy Graham Mobley, 67, wife of Danny Mobley, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Harrodsburg.

Born Oct. 11, 1952, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Vilas and Una Mayes Graham.

She was a retired Deputy Commissioner of the Cabinet for Families and Children, and she was a life- long member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church where she served on many committees.