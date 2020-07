Mitchell Harmon

Mitchell W. Harmon, 65, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.

Born July 16, 1954, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Marvin T. and Beatrice (Mason) Harmon.

He was a retired construction worker, a member of the Cornishville Christian Church and a member of the Cornishville Volunteer Fire Department.