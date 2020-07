Michael Votaw

Michael L. Votaw, 62, of Harrodsburg, husband of Debbie Warford Votaw, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 18, 1958, in Mercer County, he was the son of Bessie Smith Votaw and the late Hershel Votaw.

He was a retired machine operator for Wausau Paper and was a charter member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church.