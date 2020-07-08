Mercer County Horse Show Will Go On

Horse Show Opens July 22

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Fair and Horse Show is the oldest continuous running event of its kind. It’s been a local tradition since 1828, and even though COVID-19 has forced organizers to cancel the midway and postpone motorsport events, the horse show will start Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the center ring.

“We are trying our best to follow safety guidelines and adhere to the rules as they are updated. At this moment due to social distancing guidelines we are unable to have a carnival and motorsports, but as regulations change the fair board will meet and discuss our options and adjust as best we can,” said Dr. LeMayne Ellis, president of the fair board.

Right now, spectators are not allowed at the horse show, but Ellis said that may change as new regulations are handed down from the governor’s office. Changes made to the schedule will be posted on the fair’s website mercerfair.com and announced in the Harrodsburg Herald.

Pageants

The pageants will take place Friday, Aug. 7, starting at 6 p.m. in the center ring.

The little miss and mister and tiny miss and mister will not be held this year. The pageants that will be held are: pre-teen (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-15), miss (ages 16-22) and Ms. (age 19 and over).

The deadline to enter the pageants is July 24. Photographs will be taken between July 20-24, and the swimsuit competition will be judged by photograph. Once contestants turn in a paid entry form, they will receive a link to schedule their photograph session.

Contestants will not be interviewed prior to the pageant, but will be asked one on-stage question.

Winners of the pre-teen, teen and miss qualify for state competition. This year, only the winner, first runner-up and second runner-up will be awarded for each pageant.

Entry forms can be accessed at www.mercerfair.com/forms-2.

For more information on each tournament, here are the contacts:

Pre-Teen. Sky Maddox, 859-612-8113 or Sonya Shannon, 859-612-4172;

Teen. Amy Riley, 859-612-9053;

Miss. Christine Shewmaker Crowe, 859-247-0400;

Ms. Sky Maddox, 859-612-8113.

Livestock

Exhibitors must abide by the general rules for the Fair and Livestock Shows and all animals must have an approved health certificate.

Pre-registration will be required using online entry system. The entry form is available at www.mercerfair.fairentry.com. Animals will not be accepted without pre-registration.

Dairy show. Saturday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at the livestock pavilion.

Sheep. Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the livestock pavilion.

Rabbits and poultry. Saturday, July 25 at noon in the floral hall building. Limit 8 rabbits per exhibitor. Limit 10 poultry per exhibitor.

Swine. Saturday, July 25 at 9 a.m. at the livestock pavilion. Limit 6 swine per exhibitor.

Goat. Saturday, July 25 at 1 p.m. at the livestock pavilion.

Open beef show. Monday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at the livestock pavilion.

For additional information call the Mercer County Cooperative Extension office at 734-4378.

Floral Hall

Pre-registration is required this year and participants will receive a bar coded tag. Entries without a tag will not be accepted. Participants will receive a time slot to bring items for check in and pick up.

Entries will be divided into two days. On Thursday, July 16, entries will include: bees and honey, canning, children’s exhibits, crochet and knit, home craft and furnishings, needlework, quilt and sewing. On, Monday, July 20, entries include: garden produce and flowers. There will be no culinary entries this year.

On the day of the event, attendees will be required to sign in and enter only through the front doors and exit through the side door.

To pre-register login in to www.mercerfair.fairentry.com.

For additional information call the Mercer County Cooperative Extension office at 734-4378.

Motorsports

The 4th Annual Big Joe Wilson Memorial Truck Pull will be held Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

Classes will include: county only gas 4×4 stock, hot stock small block 4×4, hot stock big block 4×4, 10,500 lb. local stock farm tractor, 6000 lb. antique tractor-3000 RPM limit, local county/surrounding street diesel, 2.6/3.0 diesel and street semi.

For more information, contact Dustin Wilson at 859-613-8342 or Red Wilson at 859-613-8343.