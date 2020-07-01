When Harrodsburg isn’t home

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Government officials and members of the public met last week to discuss one of the most vexing problems facing Harrodsburg and the nation: the swelling numbers of homeless people.

Over half a million Americans are homeless, according to endhomelessness.org, with 4,079 people in Kentucky being homeless.

But it’s a difficult issue to quantify. In the study, “Homelessness, Health, and Human Needs,” the authors write of the problems facing researchers.

