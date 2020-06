David Taylor

David Taylor, 66, husband of Ann Trisler Taylor, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home in Harrodsburg.

Born Nov. 3, 1953, in Laurel, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Buford C. and the late Margie (Maxey) Taylor.

He was a retired assistant supervisor for E.W. Brown Power Plant Coal Yard.