Lewis Pleads Not Guilty In Bellows Mill Shooting

Wilmore Man Charged In Thursday’s Shooting

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The suspect in last week’s shooting has pleaded not guilty.

Robert William Lewis, 46, of Wilmore, was arraigned Monday in Mercer District Court. Via video conferencing, Lewis pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Police say Lewis severely injured another man in a shooting on Bellows Mill Road at approximately 11:54 a.m. on Thursday, June 11.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to UK Medical Center in Lexington. According to Chief Brian Allen of the Harrodsburg Police Department, the victim has been released from the hospital.

Lewis fled the scene of the shooting. His vehicle was recovered on Cogar Avenue, according to Chief Allen. For the rest of the day, police searched Harrodsburg for the suspect.

The manhunt grew to include officers from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Kentucky State Police, the Lexington Police Department, the Burgin Police Department and the Harrodsburg Fire Department. In addition, David Sexton provided a drone to assist in the search.

According to the uniform citation, Lewis surrendered to KSP Trooper J. Kearney in Nicholasville nearly 12 hours after the shooting.

According to the Boyle County Detention Center website, Lewis is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, June 23, for a preliminary hearing.

This is a developing story and the Harrodsburg Herald will provide more details as they become available.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to call the Harrodsburg Police Department at 734-3311.

Chief Allen is the investigating officer.