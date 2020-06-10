Mercer Invited To Special Town Hall In Harrodsburg

Public Forum On Tuesday, June 16

The public is invited to attend a town hall at Alvis Johnson Field (441 East Lexington Street) on Tuesday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. Officials—including the mayors of Harrodsburg and Burgin and the county judge-executive, clergy and local law enforcement officers—will address the public’s concerns in the wake of the recent worldwide protests after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Tiffany Yeast will moderate the discussion, which will be aired live on WHBN Hometown Radio and on the city’s and the Harrodsburg Herald’s Facebook pages.