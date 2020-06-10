Fireworks Set For July 3 At Anderson-Dean Community Park

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Anderson-Dean Community Park Board is fired up about fireworks scheduled for Friday, July 3, at dark.

“We would like to welcome the community to come out to celebrate with us. We are also offering any food trucks to come and set up during this event,” said Joni Horn, president of the park board. “We want this to be a fun family event for our community. Please bring a blanket and come enjoy a nice meal and evening! Please remember to use the trashcans provided.”

Anderson-Dean has suffered a huge financial impact during the COVID-19 crisis with the cancelation of all their income generating events such as sports tournaments and the pool leaving the firework show in question. The lack of funds also led to the layoff of all employees back in April.

“We know the park is in dire need of funds,” said Mike Inman, president of the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission. “The park is essential to our community and although we are still sorting through our own upheaval, we believe the park is a huge component of tourism in Mercer County. Therefore, we are offering an initial investment to the park of $10,000.”

Inman said the tourist commission has plans to partner with the park in the future but the specifics have yet to be determined.

“We are all facing tough times,” said Inman. “We can get through this together as a community if we work together.”

For more information about becoming a vendor at the fireworks event email, [email protected]

In other business:

• The board is looking to call back at least one part-time employee and is seeking to hire an additional administrative assistant. Due to COVID-19, the park was forced to lay off all employees. In addition, Park Director Mark Bryant resigned as well as the park secretary, Jamie Spivey.

“The park will be hiring a part-time administrative assistant,” said Horn. “We ask that there be no phone calls made to the park or park board related to this position, all information will be on indeed.com. This is an immediate fill position.”

• Restrictions on tournaments and sports at the park due to COVID-19 has led to the cancelation of events.

“There is to be no organized use of the fields including travel ball teams, local teams nor lessons to be given at the fields at this time,” said Horn. “These include baseball, soccer and softball. The tennis courts will be open to single-family in the same household use only as well as basketball and volleyball courts.”

Horn said there is no way to sanitize the playground equipment after each use so it is use at your own risk and the park bathrooms will remain closed.

“We ask that everyone continue to pick up after themselves and make sure to use the trash cans,” said Horn. “We welcome families to utilize the picnic areas but understand they will need to be clean by yourself prior to using as well as clean up after you use it.”

The next regular meeting of the Anderson-Dean Community Park Board is scheduled for Monday, July 13, at noon.