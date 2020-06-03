Gary Moyers

Gary Steven Moyers, age 63, of Harrodsburg, husband of Deborah K. Willoughby Moyers, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home in Harrodsburg.

Born Oct. 20, 1956, in Bowling Green, he was the son of the late Roy Moyers and Myra Jane (Evans) Moyers Hill.

He was a graduate of Warren Central High School in Bowling Green; attended Western Kentucky University; was the current production manager, photographer and writer for the “Cat’s Pause,” owned by Landmark; a former sports editor for The Harrodsburg Herald; and was a member of the Baptist faith.