Summer Feeding Programs In Full Swing

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Summer feeding is in full swing at both Mercer and Burgin schools. The school year ended but the staff and Mercer and Burgin Schools are still working hard for the students.

“Just because school is out doesn’t mean we are going to stop feeding,”said Chris Minor, food service director for Mercer County Schools. “All our sites are open until Monday, June 26.”

Minor said the food will be served in bags containing breakfast and Lunch for the following day. The bags will be delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at the following locations:

Mercer County Senior High School 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.; the Kroger parking lot 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m.; Mercer County Public Library 11:30 a.m.–noon; Salvisa Baptist Church 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.; Magnolia Baptist Church 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.; St. Peter A.M.E. 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.; Cornishville Baptist Church 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.; Stoner Street 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.; and Eller’s Memorial Church 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

In addition to serving lunches pre-school teachers are handing out information on the new online preschool registration.

For more information, call the Mercer County Food Service Office at 733-7200.

Burgin Independent Schools will also continue their summer feeding. with lunches packed a week at a time

“We are asking people to sign up either by text or email,” said Angie Bragg. “People will only need to sign up once then they will be on the list.

Pick up is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with a hot lunch served on Monday and easily prepared items for the rest the week.

For more information contact Bragg by texting: 502-600-8789 or emailing [email protected]

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending three nationwide waivers, giving child nutrition program operators the flexibility they need to continue to feed children while promoting social distancing and keeping families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, schools and local program sponsors have used flexibilities provided by USDA to find creative ways to feed kids, such as setting up drive-thru pick-ups and delivering meals on bus routes.

With the extension of these waivers, these innovative models can continue, without interruption, while state and local social distancing orders remain in place.

Since March, USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service has made maximum use of existing program flexibilities and new authorities granted by Congress to make it as easy as possible for children to receive food through the department’s nutrition assistance programs (SNAP) during the national health emergency.

The USDA is extending the following waivers nationwide through Aug. 31:

Non-Congregate Feeding: FNS is allowing meals to be served to children outside of the normally-required group setting to support social distancing.

Parent Pickup: FNS is allowing parents and/or guardians to pick up meals and bring them home to their children.

Meal Times: FNS is waiving requirements that meals be served at certain standard times to allow for grab-n-go options. This also allows for multiple days-worth of meals to be provided at once.

In addition to granting significant program flexibilities through both nationwide and individual state waivers, the federal government is rapidly approving states for Pandemic-EBT, which provides food-purchasing benefits, equal to the value of school meals, to households with children who would otherwise be receiving free or reduced-price meals at school.

The government has approved 26 plans and continues to review new plans as they are submitted.

USDA Food and Nutrition Service administers 15 nutrition assistance programs that leverage American’s agricultural abundance to ensure children and low-income individuals and families have nutritious food to eat.

FNS also co-develops the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which provide science-based nutrition recommendations and serve as the cornerstone of federal nutrition policy.