Huffman Named To Tourist Board

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Fiscal Court has appointed Joan Huffman to the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission’s board of directors.

Huffman, who served as manager of Old Fort Harrod State Park from 2000 to 2008, will replace Kathryn Tuggle as county representative. Tuggle resigned from the board of directors back in April.

At Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, Judge-Executive Milward Dedman said the Kentucky Department of Local Government has approved the county’s $12.5-million budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The fiscal court will give the budget a second reading at their next meeting on June 9.

In other business, the Mercer County Fiscal Court:

Re-appointed Johnny Bailey to the fire district board for a three-year term.

Approved paying half the installation cost for a new air conditioner at the Hitachi shelter at Anderson-Dean Community Park. Judge Dedman said the unit was formerly at the Harrodsburg wastewater treatment plant. The city will pay the other half of installation cost, Dedman said.

Approved transferring $28,414.55 from the E911 landline fund to the E911 wireless fund, due to a deposit in the wrong account.

Agreed to reimburse Eva Heath $63.58 for the floor decals she purchased for the road department.

Approved the fiscal year 2020-2021 waste tire grant agreement.

Agreed to advertise for the online road salt auction on June 11 at 11 a.m.

The next meeting of the Mercer County Fiscal Court will be held on Tuesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. at the Mercer County Fiscal Courthouse.