Rita M. Whitman, 89, of Harrodsburg, widow of Donald Morley Whitman, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home.

Born June 28, 1930, in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Henry August and Lillian Loretta (Vettiner) Freudenberger.

She was a retired secretary for the Logan Company, the Kentucky College of Technology and Wesley Community House all in Louisville.