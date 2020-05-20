Memorial Day Is Start Of Lake Season

Local Attractions Ready For Another Summer

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The water’s getting warmer and the fish are biting. That must mean it’s lake season.

And with Memorial Day coming up on Monday, May 25, many Mercer County residents will be following the siren’s call to Herrington Lake. Starting on Friday, May 22, the lakeside grills will open to serve them.

• Bartley’s Pandora Marina (125 Pandora Drive, 748-9121). The grill is open for to go orders. Hours: Monday–Friday opening at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday open at 8 a.m.

Kim Bartley said business has not changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been very consistent,” Bartley said. “I’ve been so impressed with our lake population.”

• Cane Run Marina and RV Park (326 Cane Run Camp Road, 748-5487) is open year round. It costs $5 to use the boat launch while fishing off the dock is $3 for adults and free for children.

“The fish are biting,” said Tierra Freeman, who owns Cane Run. “We’ve been very busy.”

• Chimney Rock Marina and Restaurant (250 Chimney Rock Road, 748-7625) The restaurant is opening Friday, May 22.

The boat ramp is open 24 hours a day with a $10 launch fee, said Linda Barnes, who owns the marina with her husband, Paul.

In addition to the grill and boat ramp, they sell gas, ice, drinks, chips and candy. They also rent out pontoons.

• Chimney Rock RV Park and Campground (220 Chimney Rock Road, 748-5252) is open April 1 to Nov. 1. According to Cindy Chowning, the campground is observing social distancing restrictions. The bathhouse is closed, groups are restricted to 10 or less and people cannot roam from site to site.

Chowning invites everyone down to the lake. She said crowds began showing up at the beginning of May.

“The sun was shining and people started coming out,” she said.

• Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, 859-548-2002). The restaurant will open for dinner Friday, May 23, 5–9 p.m. There will be limited seating inside but unlimited outside, according to owner Megan Jones.

Jones said boaters are to practice social distancing.

• Sunset Grill and Marina (325 Sunset Lodge Road, Lancaster, 859-548-3591). The grill will open Friday, May 22.

During the holiday weekend, the grill will open everyday at noon.