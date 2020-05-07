Saturday, May 9, Is Training Deadline For Produce Farmers

Saturday, May 9, is the deadline for produce growers to enroll in the first in a series of free training sessions.

Under a new state law, the inspection of produce farms has been transferred from the federal government and placed with field representatives from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, who work in cooperation with the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Food Safety Branch.

The new rules require fruit and vegetable growers averaging $25,000 or above in annual sales during the previous three years (adjusted for inflation) to complete both a farm survey with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and a seven-hour Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training course.

With in-person produce safety training delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, free virtual training will be offered online in June and July. Four day-long grower training courses will be offered via Zoom from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 9 and 16 and July 16 and 30. Farmers must enroll by Saturday, May 9, to take part in the June 9 course.