Janice L. Vaught, 64, of Danville, widow of Samuel Vaught died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born July 19, 1955, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of Orville “Bud” Royalty of Danville and the late Virginia Divine Lay.

She was a retired factory worker at American Greetings.