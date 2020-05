Alline K. Spaulding, 83, widow of Jessie “Fuzz” Spaulding, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Lawrenceburg.

Born Dec. 28, 1936, in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Harrison Kinder and Mamie Bee Willard Kinder Searcy.

She was a 1955 Graduate of Anderson County High School and later retired from Modine Manufacturing.