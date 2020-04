William Elmer McNeely, 64, of Danville, formerly of Martinsville, IL, died Saturday, April 26, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Sept. 6, 1955, in Terre Haute, Indiana, he the son of the late Fred Car and Rosemary Carter McNeely Allen.

He was an operator for Simonton Windows and was a former carnival worker.