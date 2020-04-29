McKenna Wilhalm

McKenna Brooke Wilham, infant daughter of Susan Nelson Walker and Brandon Wilham of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Healthcare in Lexington.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include: five siblings, Julia, Kandice and Linsey Walker, Regan and Landon Wilham; maternal grandparents, Terry and Donna Nelson of Harrodsburg; paternal grandparents, Keith and Becky Wilham of Harrodsburg; maternal great-grandparents, Charles and Barbara Watts of Harrodsburg; paternal great-grandmother, Mary Willoughby of Harrodsburg.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Ronald and Daphne Wilham and Johnny Willoughby.

Private graveside services will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home.