Geraldine Pearl Watkins Benge, 92, formerly of Danville, widow of Robert Lee Benge, died Sunday April 19, 2020 in Harrodsburg.

Born May 22, 1927 in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Lindsey and Mary Bush Lafoe Watkins.

She was a retired Presser at Palm Beach in Danville and was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Lancaster.