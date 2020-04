George Emanuel Wilhite, 78, widower of Mary Wilhite, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born May 14, 1941, he was the son of the late George Preston and Mary Francis Jewel (Baughman) Wilhite.

He attended the Wilsonville School system, worked for Ephraim McDowell and the City of Danville public works department.