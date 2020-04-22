Burgin School Board Praises Cafeteria Staff For Keeping Students Fed During Closure

Jennifer Marsh

The Burgin Board of Education held their April meeting via Zoom with the hour and 40 minute meeting posted on YouTube last week.

Around 480 meals were distributed in Burgin last month in an effort to feed Burgin students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Will Begley said Melissa Moore, the cafeteria manager for the school, did a wonderful job.

“I wish we could give them hazard pay for all their hard work,” said Begley. “We and the governor are asking an awful lot from our employees.”

Board chair Bob Clark suggested gifting the employees a thank you for their hard work. The board plans to research the allowed methods for a bonus.

In other business:

• The personnel report by school superintendent Begley included two retirement letters from the director of transportation and a preschool teacher with both jobs posted.

“All classified employee contracts that were full-time in 2019-2020 were renewed for 2020-2021,” said Begley.

Although all full-time employee contracts were renewed, some part-time employees were let go, including custodian Jeremiah Holsinger.

In March 2016, Burgin held a mock graduation ceremony for Holsinger so his mother, Chris Gohranson, who dying of cancer, could see him graduate.

Afterwards, Holsinger volunteered as a custodian and transitioned to a part time paid employee. Holsinger suffered a brain injury as a child. After graduation, Burgin remained a stable part of his life.

After reconsidering the termination, Begley said he offered Holsinger his position back.

“I offered Jeremiah options to stay,” said Begley. “He has chosen to seek employment that will make him a bit more money.”

The cafeteria manager, Melissa Moore, also resigned her position with the school.

• The 10,000 square foot addition to the school is on schedule. Jason Harrod, of BCD construction, said all the footing and foundation walls have been completed.

• Leasing the property known as the Point was approved by the board with investigation into storage and housing of the Family Resource Center possibly being part of the Point’s purpose. The construction process will displace the Family Resource Center’s space within Burgin school and plans to relocate the office was debated. Board member Katrina Sexton was concerned at the legality of housing the family resource office off campus as well as the availability to students being impeded. The board approved the lease option but tabled the movement of the resource center discussion pending more investigation.

• The YES! Award was given to Dr. Jeff Klosterman for coordinating and coaching the Burgin Youth Basketball program.

“We restructured the way we played the games this year,” said Klosterman. “We got a lot of good feedback on it.”

A special meeting of the Burgin Board of Education was called for Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m. to discuss school closures and graduation dates. The meeting will be held via Zoom and posted to YouTube.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Burgin Board of education is planned via Zoom for Wednesday May, 13, with the video to be posted on YouTube soon after.

