Yates wins grandparent essay

Phoenix Yates, pictured below with her grandfather PhillipYates, a fifth grader at Mercer County Intermediate school won the AARP and Kentucky Retired Teachers Associations “Grandparent of the Year” essay contest. Yates also received several honors at the state level as her essay was chosen in the top 20 out of the thousands entered.

“This is such a huge accomplishment, and I am so proud of her,” said Julia Hammons, Yates’ language arts teacher. The essay describes Yates’ grandfather as a Godly man who inspires her not only through his sermons he preaches, but by being compassionate towards others.