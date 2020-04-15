Linda Hood

Linda Shewmaker Hood, 73, of Harrodsburg, widow of Jesse “Butch” Hood, died on April 8, 2020 at her home.

Born May 3, 1946 in Mercer County she was the daughter of the late C.M. and Marie Shewmaker of Harrodsburg.

She was the former owner of Kentucky Souvenir Sales and a member of Harrodsburg Christian Church.