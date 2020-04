Bryan Kent Robinson, 52, husband of Lynn Robinson of Abilene, died, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home.

Born on October 23, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky he was the son of Eugene and Janice (Parrott) Robinson of Burgin.

He attended school in Burgin, Kentucky and graduated in 1985. He worked for Hitachi automotive in Harrodsburg and Rentech Boiler Systems in Abilene as their quality control inspector.