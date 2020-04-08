Under New Leadership, Christian Life Center Is Ready To Serve

KDA Eases Foodbank Restrictions

The Christian Life Center’s thrift store may be closed but their food bank and hygiene products are still available for those in need according to Executive Director Trevor Short.

Short took over as executive director on March 23.

“We are still doing commodities and hygiene by getting our citizens through the door and giving details about the line to stand behind (six feet apart),” he said. “Being able to meet the needs of so many people during this global crisis is more rewarding to me than I could put into words.”

Short says the Life Center is ready to serve the needs of Mercer County.

“Our shelves are fully stocked and we’ve found other ways to be strategic about storing more food,” he said. “I’ve been doing everything I can to look towards the future as a lot of us have a new normal that is fast approaching. We hope to be able to continue to meet the needs of everyone in this town that is in need of our services and I have the faith to say that we will.”

Donations are always welcome, Short said, especially during these uncertain times. While the Life Center is not currently accepting clothing donations, “We are always accepting money donations to help those in need.”

Short said his title of executive director is misleading and doesn’t describe his job.

“It’s a different type of dream, the dream of knowing that you make a difference in someone’s life by being able to offer them things that if not for our organization they’d be without for several weeks or even months,” said Short. “I could not be more grateful for all of our volunteers. It would be difficult to operate the life center without volunteers and that alone says a lot in such a microwave society. It’s not too often that people band together to help on a regular basis without financial compensation being the main goal.”

Short is a native of Harrodsburg and came to the Christian Life Center with a background in healthcare and community service. He holds a bachelor of science in business management from Campbellsville University.

He said he is honored to lead the Christian Life Center and hopes to build on the work done by his predecessor, Kassie Barker, during her eight years as executive director of the Life Center.

“Following in the footsteps of a sound institution with our team of volunteers and staff, we will guide the effort to serve others daily,” he said.

Short said anyone in need can stop by the Christian Life Center Monday–Friday at 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is temporarily relaxing income requirements through April 30 to allow more Kentuckians to receive food from food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an extremely tough time for many Kentuckians who have lost their jobs or had their income slashed because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Our citizens have enough to worry about than where their next meal will come from. This action by the KDA’s Division of Food Distribution will allow more Kentuckians to be eligible to receive food from food banks.”

The KDA requested an increase in the income guidelines from 130 to 185 percent to qualify to get food through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture expedited the KDA’s request on March 31.

The KDA will continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Kentucky and consider whether to request an extension when the new guidelines expire at the end of April.

For updates on the KDA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit kyagr.com/covid19.