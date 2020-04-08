Cathy Reeser

Cathy Chambers Reeser, 67, died April 1, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her three children.

Born April 10, 1952 in Owensboro, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Charles E. and Lillian Foster Chambers.

Cathy served as a Social Worker for Heritage Hospice for Seventeen Years and was 1970 Graduate of Owensboro High School and a 2002 Graduate of Eastern Kentucky University Cathy lived her life for others. She will be remembered as a compassionate, giving, loving, and proud mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and cousin.

She was an avid photographer and bird lover. She loved her career with Heritage Hospice as a Social Worker and her Hospice family. Cathy also had a great love for animals, playing piano and guitar; UK Basketball, and serving as a Girl Scout Leader and Soccer Coach.

Survivors include: three children, Carie Chambers of Greeenville, SC., Michael (Tobie Reeser) Sherrow of Harrodsburg and Max Eugene Reeser II, also of Harrodsburg; one sister, Carol Jean Gosselin of Cape Coral, FL.; four grandchildren, Sydney Reeser, Alex Sherrow, Clover Sherrow and Lillian Reeser; three great grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cathy was preceded in death by her brother Charles E. Chambers, Jr. and great grand-daughter Rowyn Faye Reeser.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Heritage Hospice, P.O. Box 1213, Danville, KY 40422.

