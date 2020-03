Florence Loretta Kirkland Vandivier, 87, widow of Eldred Vandivier died Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Harrodsburg Health Care Manor. Born Feb. 9, 1933 in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Kirkland and Bess Agnes Howard Britton. She was a retired employee of the Fort Harrod State Park Gift Shop and was a member of the Berea Christian Church where she had served as their pianist.