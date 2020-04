Cheryl “Sherri” Sheperson, 59, of Harrodsburg, wife of Mike Sheperson, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born July 11, 1960, in Mercer County to the late Gene and Barbara (Dickerson) Click.

Sherri was former branch manager of the First Financial Bank, in Harrodsburg, and was a member of the Southside Christian Church.