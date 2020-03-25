Shakertown Closes, Other Parks Remain Open For Hikers

Robert Moore

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill has temporarily closed to ensure the safety of its guests and staff.

The closure impacts access to all hiking trails, the Preserve, the Farm, the Inn, the Historic Centre, the Shops and the Trustees’ Table restaurant, according to a press release. Some staff members will still be on-site to care for farm animals, historic buildings and the grounds during the closure but a temporary furlough on staffing has also been implemented.

“The hardest part of this entire ordeal is sending our staff home. We have the best team, and we are truly like family,” said Shakertown President and CEO Maynard Crossland. “We’ve done our very best to take care of our staff by guiding and supporting them through this situation. It is our goal to bring them back to work as soon as possible.”

Events and programs that were scheduled through April 30 have been cancelled, but some events may be rescheduled. Anyone who purchased a ticket or pre-registered for an event or program will be contacted.

“So many businesses, individuals and families are dealing with the effects of the coronavirus, and it has now forced us to make the heart-breaking decision to close our doors for the time being,” Crossland said. “Safety is always our top priority and we simply cannot put our guests and staff at risk. I know that we can weather this storm together as a community, state and nation, and I look forward to reopening the Village as soon as possible.”

Shakertown is one of the biggest—if not the biggest—tourist attractions in Mercer County. The nonprofit organization does not receive state or federal funding, but depends on contributions from guests, friends and supporters. For more information on how to donate during this difficult time, visit shakervillageky.org/donate.

Shakertown is closed and other parks have cancelled activities. However Old Fort Harrod State Park, Anderson-Dean Community Park remain open to the public for hiking and exploring. In addition, and Bright Leaf Golf Resort is still open for golfers.

Old Fort Harrod State Park

Kentucky State Parks have taken precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which include cancelling or postponing park events through April 30, including the annual Easter egg hunt and clean up day at Old Fort Harrod. The Mansion Museum, which was scheduled to open April 1, will remain closed until further notice. Tours of the pioneer fort are also cancelled and the gift shop is closed.

However the park grounds at Old Fort Harrod, including the George Rogers Clark Federal Monument and the Pioneer Cemetery, the oldest west of the Alleghenies, are open to the public from 8 a.m. until dusk seven days a week. There is no cost to explore the park grounds.

For more information, visit https://parks.ky.gov/harrodsburg/parks/historic/old-fort-harrod-state-park, call the park at 734-3314 or email questions to [email protected]

Anderson-Dean

Community Park

The park has suspended all athletic activities—practice and games—until further notice, including Mercer Little League, Mercer Youth Soccer, Mercer Middle and High School teams, Burgin Soccer and all travel and select teams.

In addition, all shelters are closed and the park office is closed to the public. However the walking trails are still open and free to the public, according to Park Director Mark Bryant. The park is open from sunrise to sunset. For more information, call 734-9167.

Bright Leaf Golf Resort

While concerns about coronavirus have led to the closing of many entertainment venues, golf courses such as Bright Leaf Golf Resort remain open as long as golfers maintain social distancing. Bright Leaf has taken steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus such as offering express check-in, disinfecting rooms and serving meals to go.

To request a tee time or to learn more about the specials currently being offered, visit brightleafgolfresort.com, call (800) 469-6038 or (859) 734-5481 or email questions to [email protected]