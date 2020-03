Samuel D. “Sam” Stumph, 84, husband of Barbara Burns Stumph, of Mackville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.

Born on Nov. 2, 1935, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Albert and Nannie Lou Darland Stumph.

He was a member and deacon of the Mackville Baptist Church and a member of the Mackville Magnolia Masonic Lodge and a retired employee of Armour Food Company.