Campbellsville Offers Three Free Certificate Programs

State Changes Unemployment Claim Process To Deal With Covid-19

With many left unemployed due to government restrictions, the state has made changes to the unemployment claim process. And for those seeking to use their time off to improve their job skills, Campbellsville University is offering three free certificates.

Campbellsville University’s Virginia Ponser Flanagan Technology Training Center is offering three online certificate programs at no cost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Roop, director of the technology training center, said the three certificates are: certificate in teams and organizations, certificate in creativity and innovation and certificate in personal creativity.

“The university is doing this to help people advance their skillset while they are restricted at home,” Roop said. “We understand people may be economically challenged during this difficult time, so we want to remove as many barriers as possible in helping them achieve their educational and career goals.”

Unlike a typical bachelor’s degree, there are no general education requirements that must be met before completion of the certification’s requirements.

All three certificates are self-paced. According to a press release, students can go through them at their own schedule. Typically, they can be completed in as little as two weeks.

“These certificates will help in various managerial roles in business and non-profit organizations, as well as project management,” Roop said.

He said the classes are taught online by qualified faculty.

The certificates are part of CU Expand, a new program at Campbellsville University. To enroll, send Roop an email at [email protected] and he will send a link to register.

Gov. Andy Beshear has also directed the state to waive the seven-day waiting period to receive unemployment benefits and the work-search requirement for unemployment benefits during the state of emergency.

If an unemployment claim is approved, initial payment is authorized for 14 days. Claimants may request benefits every two weeks for a maximum of 26 total weeks or until the claimant obtains employment or returns to work. The weekly benefit amount will be based on the worker’s past wages.

The new measures have been implemented to help people who have temporarily lost their jobs or are quarantined because of COVID-19.

In an effort to serve the large influx of Kentuckians who are filing for unemployment insurance benefits, the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is implementing new unemployment filing procedures and starting new local office phone lines for customers.

“Temporarily waiving some of the unemployment benefit rules during this time is one step I can do to help protect Kentuckians financially,” said Gov. Beshear. “I know this is a difficult time but we are going to get through this by working together to help each other.”

Kentuckians filing for unemployment benefits should follow a schedule that pertains to the first initial in their last name as to what day they can file their claim.

“The number of unemployment claims being processed by the cabinet has jumped significantly after new restrictions were placed on restaurants and other public places,” said Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Dep. Secretary Josh Benton. “Please follow this new process if you are filing an unemployment claim so that our computer and phone systems will perform at optimal levels. We want to make sure we can receive and process claims for all those experiencing job loss.”

Kentucky Career Centers across the state have been closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but workers are still providing services by telephone and videoconference.

Below is the location and phone number individuals can call for Kentucky Career Centers services including unemployment questions. Please use the phone number for the location nearest you so that no location is overwhelmed.

• Bowling Green: 270-746-7425

• Elizabethtown: 270-766-5115

• Covington: 859-292-6666

• Hazard: 888-503-1423

• Hopkinsville: 270-889-6509

• Lexington: 859-233-5940

• Louisville: 502-595-4003

• Morehead: 606-783-8525

• Owensboro: 270-686-2502

• Paducah: 270-575-7000

• Prestonsburg: 888-503-1423

• Somerset: 606-677-4124

Claimants can also call the Unemployment Help Line at 502-564-2900, if they have questions.

In addition to these new ways to communicate with staff, other Kentucky Career Center programs are continuing to assist customers through the following services.

• Re-employment Services and Eligibility Assessment helps laid-off people get back to work faster.

• Trade assistance helps workers who have lost their job as a result of increased imports out of the United States.

• Employment services assists job seekers with items such as resume writing, job search and training opportunities.

• Veteran services helps those who have served in the armed forces with finding a job or training opportunities.

• Business services such as rapid response, recruitment and work-based training assists employers.

People can file online at kcc.ky.gov/career or by calling 502-875-0442.