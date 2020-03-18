Mercer County Sanitation District Moves Forward With Financing For Gwinn Island Project

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Sanitation Board signed the offical loan papers for the planning and design phase of the Gwinn Island Sewer Project.

“The project includes service to portions of South College Street, Cold Springs and US 127 South, Kennedy Bridge Road near Herrington Lake and Gwinn Island Road on Herrington Lake in Boyle County,” said Mike Sanford, executive director of the Mercer County Sanitation District. “The district is approximately half way through the design for the project.”

The loan from the Kentucky Rural Water Association will allow the District to complete design and move into the bidding phase of the project.

Sanford also gave a progress report on the Burgin Sewer Project.

“Todd Johnson Contracting has clean up remaining on the job, which includes grading, seeding and strawing in affected areas and pavement restoration in others,” said Sanford. “Clean up will be completed as soon as the weather allows and pavement will be completed as soon as asphalt plants reopen.”

That contractor, Todd Johnson Contracting Inc. of Danville, sued the district in April 2018. That suit is still in litigation.

The Mercer County Sanitation District will be following federal and state guidelines on public meetings, the next scheduled meeting is tenativly set for Thursday, April, at 2 p.m.