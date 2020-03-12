School Closings March 16-April 10 Plan is to still feed students

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Schools and Burgin Independent Schools are making plans to feed students during the impending closures. Mercer has already announced their closure for Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 10 and Burgin anticipates similar closings.

Mercer has already announced pick up and go lunches free to everyone under the age of 18 at the Mercer County Senior High School 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be multiple mobile sites throughout the community to supply food to children.

Burgin superintendent Will Begley said the school is in the process of working logistics out for home delivery for families in need.

Up-to-date information will be available on the Mercer and Burgin websites, as well as through the Harrodsburg Herald.