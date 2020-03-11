Naming rights for new Anderson Dean dog park can be purchased

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

The Anderson Dean Community Park Board has approved a measure allowing for naming rights to be purchased to help fund the proposed new dog park section.

The dog park is estimated to cost more than $20,000 to build and fundraising has already begun.

For the complete story pick up The Harrodsburg Herald or view online at www.harrodsburgherald.com

