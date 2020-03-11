Homelessness and drugs are real issue facing Harrodsburg

By Rosalind Turner

Contributing Writer

Illegal drug use and homelessness in the City of Harrodsburg were on the forefront of discussion at Monday evening’s Harrodsburg City Commission meeting.

Matthew Hughes of Mercer County brought up the issues, expressing his trepidation over both issues in relation to his rental property on East Broadway and North Greenville streets in Harrodsburg. He said drugs and the increased number of homeless young people are real problems. Even though he is trying to make improvements to his property, such as a house at 200 E. Broadway, drug and homelessness are having an adverse effect on his efforts. He said “a squatter” is harder to get out of a rental house than a renter who is not paying his rent.



