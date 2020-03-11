First place for MCIS Odyssey team



Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Intermediate School’s Odyssey of the Mind team placed first for question 3 in the regional competition on Saturday.

“This is a creative problem solving team where for one of our questions we have to perform a skit,” said Ashley Roach, coach. “For our skit we chose to debunk the myth surrounding the Celeste Ghost Ship. It is called “The Mystery of The Mary Celeste.”

Roach said the team has five minutes to set up and perform their skit and all props must fit into a box.

The team traveled to Shelbyville to compete and won for their skit. In addition to teaching logic and problem solving skills the members of the team say it is fun.

“I think the odyssey team is fun because we get to create different solutions,” said Emerson Daniels. “We get to be creative.

Mallory King said the spontaneous problem solving and creative aspects are what prompted her to join the team.

This was the teams first year competing. They will be competing in state finals on Saturday, March 28.

