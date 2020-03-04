The Hills Are Alive With The Sound Of Mercer This Week

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

If you’re in the mood for music, you’re really in luck this week. Lisa Allen Foster plays at Lemons Mill Brewery on Thursday, March 5, while Alton Station Bluegrass Band performs at Kentucky Fudge Company and the Soaked Oak Band plays at Rock Haven Cigar, Tap & Pourhouse on Saturday, March 7.

And don’t forget the regular weekly performances. You’ll find the Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company starting at 10 a.m. and the McAfee Jamboree at 7 p.m. Both events happen on Saturday, March 7.

Thursday

• Live music by Lisa Allen Foster and food by Paradise BBQ at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, March 5, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Friday Night Fish Fry at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Friday, March 6, starting at 5 p.m. Menu includes: Atlantic cod, tartar sauce, homemade hush puppies, french fries and coleslaw. $17.95 adults, $8.95 children age 6–12. Every Friday in March. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Trivia night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Friday, March 6, starting at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Saturday

• Puzzles and Games at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Classic board games and puzzles. Winners get a chance to take the fun home with them. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Live music by Alton Station Bluegrass Band at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). on Saturday March 7, 6 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Saturday, March 7, starting at 6 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Soaked Oak Band and food by Barn Yard Grub at Rock Haven Cigar, Tap & Pourhouse (419 East Office Street). Saturday, March 7, 6 p.m. (859) 605-2007 or Facebook—Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Rest of the Week

• Coloring Classes for Adults with Linda Dunn at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Monday, March 9, starting at 1 p.m. http://ces.ca.uky.edu/mercer or 734-4378.

• Color Me Happy at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Tuesday, March 10, 2–4 p.m. Coloring pages, pencils and markers all provided. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Something we missed? Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.