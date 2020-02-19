Two Felons Indicted On Gun Possession Charges

Robert Moore

Two convicted felons, including one from Mercer County, have been indicted on handgun possession charges as well as operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.

Adam Stamper, 34, of 4041 Adderhold Road, Bronston, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a class C felony, and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked/suspended license and driving a motor vehicle without liability insurance, both class B misdemeanors. According to the indictment, the offenses occurred on Dec. 22, 2019, in Mercer County. Bond was set at $10,000. Chief Brian Allen (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

Dwayne Devine, 51, of 507 Graham Road, is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a class C

felony, and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked/suspended license, a class B misdemeanor. The offenses occurred on Dec. 29, 2019, according to the indictment. Bond was set at $10,000. Cpl. Chris Booth (HPD) testified.

Devine was taken into custody last week by the HPD.

