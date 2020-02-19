Mercer County Has A Lot To Look Forward To This Week

Weekender Feb. 20-27

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook,” begins the last week of its run on Friday, Feb. 21. Other events coming up this week include live music at Lemons Mill Brewery on Thursday, Feb. 20; an Ethereal Tap Takeover at Rock Haven Cigar, Tap & Pourhouse on Friday, Feb. 21; the McAfee Jamboree on Saturday, Feb. 22; and a free movie at the Mercer County Public Library on Sunday, Feb. 23.

And write down these two events coming up next week: the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on Thursday, Feb 27, and the all-you-can-eat pancake fundraiser at Centennial Baptist Church (291 West Lane) on Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 a.m.–11 a.m. Tickets for the pancake breakfast are $5, with the proceeds benefitting West Lane Park. For more information, call 734-0746.

Thursday

• Live music by Will King and food by High Mountain BBQ at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Feb. 20, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• “Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Feb. 21-23, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. All tickets $12. raggededgetheatre.org or call 734-2389.

• Ethereal Tap Takeover at Rock Haven Cigar, Tap & Pourhouse (419 East Office Street). Friday, Feb. 21, 4–11 p.m. (859) 605-2007 or Facebook—Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House.

• Trivia night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Friday, Feb. 21, starting at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Saturday

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.–noon. Contact info same as above.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 6 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

• Comedy night for mature audiences at Studio G (223 South Main Street). Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. Featuring the “Can I Say That?” comedy improv troupe. Admission $5. Not recommended for anyone under 18. 734-4394 or Facebook—StudioG.GVP.

Sunday and the Rest of the Week

• Movie: “Don’t Let Go,” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Sunday, Feb. 23, 2:30 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Mercer County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet Show Barn at Daynabrook Farms (2565 Louisville Road). Thursday, Feb 27. Mix and mingle, 5:30 p.m. Awards program, 6 p.m. Tickets $35. 734-2365 or Facebook—Mercer Chamber of Commerce.

Something we missed? Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.