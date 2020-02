Judy Lynn Cox, 64, wife of James “Tommy” Cox, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Born March 9, 1955, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Geneva Durham Ellis.

She was a bus driver for Bluegrass Head Start, worked as a childcare giver and was a member of Harrodsburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church .