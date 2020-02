Dortha (Dot) Phillips, 87, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehab Center.

Born Dec. 11, 1932, in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Salathiel Cole Case and the late Ida Mae (Hutton) Case.

She was a retired Kentucky state social worker and was a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church.