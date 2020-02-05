Meredith Lear By Harrodsburg Herald | February 5, 2020 | 0 Meredith Lee Lear, 83, husband of Glenda (Farney) Lear, died Jan. 20, 2020, in Louisville. Born Dec. 10, 1936, in Mercer County, he was the son of Thomas and Willa Meredith Lear. He was a truck driver. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Joyce Dean February 5, 2020 | No Comments » Garnett Fowler February 5, 2020 | No Comments » Charles Merriman February 5, 2020 | No Comments » Emily Steele February 5, 2020 | No Comments » James Utting February 5, 2020 | No Comments »