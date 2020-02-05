Meredith Lear

Meredith Lee Lear, 83, husband of Glenda (Farney) Lear, died Jan. 20, 2020, in Louisville.

Born Dec. 10, 1936, in Mercer County, he was the son of Thomas and Willa Meredith Lear.

He was a truck driver.

