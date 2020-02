James Henry Utting Jr. 78, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died Monday Feb. 3, 2020, in Burgin.

Born Jan. 11, 1942, in Macon, Georgia, he was the son of the late James Henry Utting Sr. and Francis Wilder Utting.

He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in Vietnam and a graduate of the College of Albermarle.