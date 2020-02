Garnett Clifton Fowler, 90, widower of Arvena Jones Fowler, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.

Born July 3, 1929, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Clifton Richard and Myrtle Moore Fowler.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, served in WWII, retired from Corning, was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church and was a member of the Mercer Lodge #777 F & AM.